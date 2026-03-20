Investigation Launched After HIV Patient's Fatal Fall From Jamshedpur Hospital

An HIV patient tragically died after jumping from a hospital in Jamshedpur, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Key Points An HIV patient in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, died after falling from the fourth floor of MGM Hospital.

The patient was also suffering from tuberculosis and had been admitted to the hospital on March 16.

The patient had reportedly attempted to jump from a window the previous night but was stopped.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the patient's death at MGM Hospital.

A patient at a state-run hospital in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of the building in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The HIV patient, a resident of Parsudih area of Jamshedpur, was suffering from tuberculosis and admitted to MGM Hospital on March 16, family members said.

He had reportedly tried to jump from the window twice on Thursday night, but was stopped by his mother, police said.

Around 4 am on Friday, the patient allegedly jumped from the fourth-floor cabin when his mother was asleep and died, they said.

Officer-in-Charge of MGM police station, Sachin Kumar Das, said an investigation is underway.