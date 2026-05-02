HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Punjab Police Arrest Key Suspect In Railway Track Blast Case

Punjab Police Arrest Key Suspect In Railway Track Blast Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 16:26 IST

x

Punjab Police have made another arrest in the Shambhu railway track blast case, targeting a key suspect linked to multiple terror activities and a pro-Khalistan module.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab Police arrest Gurjinder Singh in connection with the Shambhu railway track blast.
  • Gurjinder Singh is a key associate of Jagroop Singh, who died during the blast attempt.
  • The suspect is linked to the Shambhu blast, Sirhind railway track blast, and a grenade attack in Moga.
  • A pro-Khalistan terror module, backed by Pakistan's ISI, is believed to be behind the blast.

Punjab Police on Saturday said it has arrested one more person in connection with the freight corridor railway track blast in Shambhu in Patiala.

Gurjinder Singh alias Baba Beant has been arrested by the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar, Patiala Police and Counter Intelligence wing in Pathankot in a joint operation, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

 

Key Suspect Arrested in Railway Track Blast Investigation

Gurjinder is a key associate of Jagroop Singh, who was killed while attempting to detonate the explosives at the track on the night of April 27.

"Preliminary investigation revealed his role in the Shambhu blast, Sirhind railway track blast, and grenade attack on CIA #Moga, all executed under the directions of foreign-based handlers," Yadav said in a post on X.

Pro-Khalistan Module Behind Railway Track Blast

A pro-Khalistan terror module, backed by Pakistan's ISI, was responsible for the blast, while four of its members were arrested earlier.

The explosion occurred near Bothonia village on the rail track dedicated to freight trains, causing damage and leaving a small crater beneath the railway line, police said.

The explosion was initially described as a low-intensity blast. However, an investigation later determined it was an attempt to blow up the track, police stated.

It was the second such attempt in the past three months, targeting the freight rail corridor track. Earlier in January, a blast on a dedicated freight corridor railway track in Fatehgarh Sahib's Sirhind damaged a train engine and left a loco pilot injured.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Punjab Rail Track Blast Was Attempted Detonation: Police
Punjab Rail Track Blast Was Attempted Detonation: Police
Khalistan Terror Module Busted After Failed Patiala Blast
Khalistan Terror Module Busted After Failed Patiala Blast
Punjab Rail Track Blast Was Attempted Detonation: Police
Pro-Khalistan Terror Module Busted; Pakistan ISI Link Suspected
Pro-Khalistan Terror Module Busted; Pakistan ISI Link Suspected
Blast on Punjab railway track ahead of R-Day injures loco pilot
Blast on Punjab railway track ahead of R-Day injures loco pilot

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

Man Climbs Washington Bridge Demanding End to Iran War0:32

Man Climbs Washington Bridge Demanding End to Iran War

From security to growth, Indian Army transforms border villages in Karnah valley2:56

From security to growth, Indian Army transforms border...

Palak Tiwari Nails the Ultimate Chic Airport Look0:54

Palak Tiwari Nails the Ultimate Chic Airport Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO