Pastor, wife held for 'luring people to convert to Christianity'

Pastor, wife held for 'luring people to convert to Christianity'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 27, 2022 10:00 IST
Police have arrested a pastor and his wife in North Goa for allegedly luring people to convert to Christianity by offering cash to them or promising to cure them of their ailments, a senior official said on Friday.

Image strictly for representative purposes. Photograph: István Kis from Pixabay

Pastor Domnic D'Souza and his wife Joan were arrested on Thursday night after separate complaints were lodged against them by two persons, who accused them of indulging in religious conversions, the official of Mapusa police station said.

Two separate first information reports (FIRs) were filed against the couple, who used to operate from Saligao village in North Goa, around 20 kms away from the state capital, he said.

 

"They were booked for promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and for indulging in deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and also under relevant sections of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act," he said.

Police had received complaints that the couple was asking people to convert to Christianity by luring them with cash or other promises, including curing them of their long-term illnesses, he said.

The accused couple would be presented before a local court on Friday, where police would seek their custody for further investigation, the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
