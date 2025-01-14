HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Passenger train derails in Tamil Nadu, major accident averted

Passenger train derails in Tamil Nadu, major accident averted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 14, 2025 12:32 IST

A coach of a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train bound for Puducherry derailed near Villupuram on Tuesday, an official said and a major accident was averted as the loco pilot noticed it and quickly halted the train.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

No one was injured and the traffic was restored in about 3 hours, the official said adding the cause of derailment would be known only following completion of an inquiry, which has been ordered.

When the Villupuram-Puducherry train with approximately 500 passengers, soon after its departure from Villupuram at 5.25 am, was crossing a curve, a coach derailed and the loco pilot swiftly stopped the train.

 

The derailment led to disruption of train services in the Villupuram route till 8.30 am. The Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU is a short distance train covering about 38 km.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
'Railways is known for covering up accidents'
Deadliest train accidents in India since independence
8 coaches of Agartala-LTT Express derail in Assam
'When we talk about safety, it falls on deaf ears'
Why do so many rail accidents occur?
