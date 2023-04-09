News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Parties vie for Vokkaliga votes crucial in 100 Karnataka seats

Parties vie for Vokkaliga votes crucial in 100 Karnataka seats

By G Manjusainath
April 09, 2023 12:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As Vokkaligas (15 per cent of the population) are considered to be the second major community of Karnataka after Lingayats (17 per cent), the focus is on how whether there would be a shift in their voting stance in the May ten assembly election as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has aggressively tried to woo them.

IMAGE: BSF personnel patrolling the area ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, in Kolar, April 5, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

One can gauge the role Vokkaligas play in Karnataka politics from the fact that it has given seven chief ministers to Karnataka since Independence and a prime minister.

As a retired IAS officer puts it, this is a community which has rich political awareness.

 

"Of the 17 chief ministers Karnataka had, seven were from the Vokkaliga community. K Chengalaraya Reddy, Kengal Hanumanthaiah and Kadidal Manjappa, the first three chief ministers of the state, were from the Vokkaliga community," the officer said.

He added that HD Deve Gowda, a Vokkaliga, became the first person from Karnataka to occupy the post of prime minister.

The Old Mysuru region, the community's stronghold, comprises Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Kolar, Tumakuru and Hassan districts.

The region has 58 assembly constituencies, which is more than one-fourth of the total number of seats in the 224-member House.

The Janata Dal-Secular represented 24 seats, Congress 18 and BJP 15 in this region in the current assembly.

This apart, the community is present in sizeable numbers in Bengaluru Urban district comprising 28 constituencies, Bengaluru Rural district (four constituencies), and Chikkaballapura (eight constituencies).

A political activist Raje Gowda claimed that Vokkaligas dominate in all the 27 out of 28 assembly constituencies of Bengaluru urban district barring Anekal.

In the Bengaluru rural district and Chikkaballapura, they hold sway, he added.

"We are scattered ideologically and do not vote en masse like certain other communities. This shows we are liberal in choosing our leaders, which can be seen either as our weakness or our strength," Raje Gowda quipped.

Deve Gowda-headed JD-S counts the Vokkaligas as its main vote base in the Old Mysuru region, where it's main fight is with the Congress though of late the BJP has been able to make some inroads.

Apparently, seeking to expand its base among this community, the BJP government came up with its 'reservation engineering' making the 2B category of four per cent reservation, exclusively for 'other backward Muslims' redundant and distributed the two per cent equally among Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

With this, reservation for Vokkaligas has gone up from four per cent to six per cent. The move pleased the revered seer of Vokkaliga community, Adi Chunchanagiri Math pontiff Swami Nirmalanandanatha, who praised the BJP government.

As part of its Vokkaliga "appeasement" exercise, the BJP built a 108-ft tall Nada Prabhu Kempe Gowda's statue, the founder of Bengaluru and 16th century chieftain of Vijayanagara dynasty, near the Bengaluru International Airport.

Recently, Karnataka minister Munirathna, who is also a filmmaker, came up with a plan to make a movie Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda based on a folklore.

The folklore is based on a belief among a section of people that there were two Vokkaliga chieftains in erstwhile Mysuru kingdom by name Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda.

It was not the colonial British army but these two chieftains who killed the 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, a claim supported by even some BJP ministers.

However, Munirathna dropped the plan after Swami Nirmalanandanatha asked him not to proceed with the project saying that there was no historical basis behind the story and it would only create confusion among people.

A Vokkaliga Sangha office-bearer told PTI requesting anonymity that had the movie been made, it would have helped the BJP to garner more votes".

"The Uri Gowda Nanje Gowda project might have been dumped, but it is still discussed among Vokkaligas. Further, the increase in reservation will also have a bearing on the election, it seems," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
G Manjusainath in Bengaluru
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Karnataka scraps 4% minorities quota
Karnataka scraps 4% minorities quota
Karnataka Won't Be A Cakewalk For BJP
Karnataka Won't Be A Cakewalk For BJP
Tipu: Seer steps in, film on Vokkaliga heroes dropped
Tipu: Seer steps in, film on Vokkaliga heroes dropped
No one can take an inch of our land: Shah in Arunachal
No one can take an inch of our land: Shah in Arunachal
Skymet predicts below-normal monsoon, drought
Skymet predicts below-normal monsoon, drought
NSE cautions investors against 'dabba' trading
NSE cautions investors against 'dabba' trading
Amritpal's mentor Papalpreet arrested in Hoshiarpur
Amritpal's mentor Papalpreet arrested in Hoshiarpur
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

K'taka Cong MLA says Muslims outnumber Vokkaligas

K'taka Cong MLA says Muslims outnumber Vokkaligas

Lingayats hold key to electoral outcome in Karnataka

Lingayats hold key to electoral outcome in Karnataka

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances