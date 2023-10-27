News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Parliamentary panel chooses to examine review of personal laws

Parliamentary panel chooses to examine review of personal laws

Source: PTI
October 27, 2023 22:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As the Law Commission holds consultations on a uniform civil code, the standing committee on law and justice has chosen the 'review of personal laws' among the subjects for its examination.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the New Parliament House, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

In June, the Law Commission had initiated a fresh deliberation on the UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including the public and recognised religious organisations.

In short, the UCC would translate into having a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion.

 

Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code.

The parliamentary panel, headed by Bharatiya Janata Party's Sushil Kumar Modi, has also decided to examine remote voting and e-postal ballots for Indians residing abroad.

In November 2020, the Election Commission had proposed to the government to extend the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) facility, so far available to service voters, to eligible overseas Indian voters.

As of now, the issue is pending between the EC and the ministry of external affairs.

Currently, overseas Indians are free to cast their votes in constituencies they are registered in.

Review of the Right to Information Act, 2005, and working of the Central Information Commission have also been chosen among the subjects for review.

The effectiveness of vigilance administration, functioning of the Central Administrative Tribunal and that of the Central Vigilance Commission are some of the other subjects selected by the panel, a Lok Sabha bulletin said on Friday.

Court proceedings and judgements in regional languages, pendency of cases under the Contempt of Court Act and 24x7 virtual courts will also be examined by the committee.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Families blame 'wrong' data for child marriage arrests
Families blame 'wrong' data for child marriage arrests
'We want Muslim Personal Law to be reformed'
'We want Muslim Personal Law to be reformed'
Modiji, Is India Ready For UCC?
Modiji, Is India Ready For UCC?
WB minister hospitalised after fainting in court
WB minister hospitalised after fainting in court
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'The only hope is Uniform Civil Code'

'The only hope is Uniform Civil Code'

SC to examine: Personal law or Act of Parliament?

SC to examine: Personal law or Act of Parliament?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances