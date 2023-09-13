Parliament Staff's Style Makeover

Parliament staff will don a new set of uniforms from the five-day special session of Parliament which begins on Monday, September 18.
IMAGE: Chamber Attendant, Female. All photographs: ANI/X
IMAGE: Chamber Attendant, Female
IMAGE: Officer, Female
IMAGE: Officer, Female
IMAGE: Security Female - Inner
IMAGE: Security Female - Outer
IMAGE: Chamber Attendant, Male
IMAGE: Chamber Attendant, Male
IMAGE: Security Male - Outer
IMAGE: Security Male - Inner
IMAGE: Marshal
IMAGE: Driver - Summer Wear
IMAGE: Driver - Winter Wear
IMAGE: Officer - Male
IMAGE: Officer - Male
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com