Rediff.com  » News » Parliament Staff's Style Makeover

Parliament Staff's Style Makeover

By REDIFF NEWS
September 13, 2023 17:32 IST
Parliament staff will don a new set of uniforms from the five-day special session of Parliament which begins on Monday, September 18.

 

IMAGE: Chamber Attendant, Female. All photographs: ANI/X

 

IMAGE: Chamber Attendant, Female

 

IMAGE: Officer, Female

 

IMAGE: Officer, Female

 

IMAGE: Security Female - Inner

 

IMAGE: Security Female - Outer

 

IMAGE: Chamber Attendant, Male

 

IMAGE: Chamber Attendant, Male

 

IMAGE: Security Male - Outer

 

IMAGE: Security Male - Inner

 

IMAGE: Marshal

 

IMAGE: Driver - Summer Wear

 

IMAGE: Driver - Winter Wear

 

IMAGE: Officer - Male

 

IMAGE: Officer - Male

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

