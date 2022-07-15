News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No dharna, strikes in Parliament complex, says new RS rule

No dharna, strikes in Parliament complex, says new RS rule

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: July 15, 2022 12:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Demonstrations, dharnas, fast or religious ceremonies can no longer be held in the precincts of Parliament House, a new circular by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat states.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs's protest march at Parliament House in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

The circular on dharnas comes amid opposition outrage over the "gag order" on using certain words in Parliament, and has sparked criticism from the opposition Congress.

The new bulletin, which has been issued by Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 18, said the kind cooperation of members is solicited.

"Members cannot use the precincts of the Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony," the bulletin said.

 

Congress general secretary and chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to attack the government.

"Vishguru's latest salvo — D(h)arna Mana Hai!," he said, sharing a copy of the circular issued on July 14.

Opposition members have in the past demonstrated inside Parliament complex and have also staged protests and fasts outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the complex.

The circular on usage of some terms in Parliament has drawn flak from the Opposition which insisted that every expression used by them to describe how the BJP was destroying India has now been declared unparliamentary.

However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made it clear on Thursday that no word has been banned from use in Parliament but will be expunged on contextual basis. Members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House, he had said.

A new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Wednesday that the use of terms like jumlajeevi, baal buddhi, 'Covid spreader', 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Government wants to turn us into goats and sheep'
'Government wants to turn us into goats and sheep'
Is India becoming a flawed democracy?
Is India becoming a flawed democracy?
Why Modi govt is crushing dissent
Why Modi govt is crushing dissent
India logs 20,038 new COVID-19 cases, 47 fatalities
India logs 20,038 new COVID-19 cases, 47 fatalities
Guess Who This Star Is?
Guess Who This Star Is?
Dalai Lama's Ladakh visit 'completely religious': Govt
Dalai Lama's Ladakh visit 'completely religious': Govt
10 REVELATIONS From Janhvi-Sara
10 REVELATIONS From Janhvi-Sara
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Wah Modiji, Wah': Oppn slams ban on words in Parl

'Wah Modiji, Wah': Oppn slams ban on words in Parl

Can Modi Unite The Opposition?

Can Modi Unite The Opposition?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances