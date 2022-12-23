Paris: 69-yr-old opens fire killing 2, injuring 4; held

Two persons were killed and four others injured in a shooting incident in Paris, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Friday.

IMAGE: French scientific police work on Rue d'Enghien after the firing incident in Paris, on December 23, 2022. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

The broadcaster said that a man in his 60s who opened fire on a street in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital has been apprehended.

"An investigation has been opened into the counts of murder, intentional homicide and aggravated violence," the Paris prosecutor's office told BFMTV.

"A 69-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody," said the prosecution.

Paris police said that an intervention is underway in the 10th arrondissement of Paris.

'Paris10 rue d'Enghien, police intervention in progress. A person arrested. Avoid the area and let the emergency services intervene,' Paris Police Prefecture tweeted.