News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Paris: 69-yr-old opens fire killing 2, injuring 4; held

Paris: 69-yr-old opens fire killing 2, injuring 4; held

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 23, 2022 20:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two persons were killed and four others injured in a shooting incident in Paris, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Friday.

IMAGE: French scientific police work on Rue d'Enghien after the firing incident in Paris, on December 23, 2022. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

The broadcaster said that a man in his 60s who opened fire on a street in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital has been apprehended.

 

"An investigation has been opened into the counts of murder, intentional homicide and aggravated violence," the Paris prosecutor's office told BFMTV.

"A 69-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody," said the prosecution.

Paris police said that an intervention is underway in the 10th arrondissement of Paris.

'Paris10 rue d'Enghien, police intervention in progress. A person arrested. Avoid the area and let the emergency services intervene,' Paris Police Prefecture tweeted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Terror attacks in France: A timeline
Terror attacks in France: A timeline
France probes Nice church killings as terror attack
France probes Nice church killings as terror attack
World Reacts: 'It was barbaric and cowardly'
World Reacts: 'It was barbaric and cowardly'
Centre's fresh directive to states amid Covid scare
Centre's fresh directive to states amid Covid scare
Shraddha case: Aaftab's narco test report is ready
Shraddha case: Aaftab's narco test report is ready
Bikini Killer Charles Sobhraj deported to France
Bikini Killer Charles Sobhraj deported to France
Sam Curran 'back to where it all started'
Sam Curran 'back to where it all started'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Recognise India's legitimacy to ensure security against terror: France

Recognise India's legitimacy to ensure security against terror: France

India strongly deplores attacks on French Prez

India strongly deplores attacks on French Prez

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances