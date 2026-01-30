Palki Sharma Steps Down as managing editor of Firstpost

Senior journalist Palki Sharma has stepped down as managing editor of Firstpost. Here’s what we know about her exit.

Photograph: Courtesy, palkisu/X

Palki Sharma has resigned as the managing editor of news portal Firstpost.

The news broke out on Thursday evening and Palki confirmed on her Instagram account on Friday that she has quit the organisation.

Palki tagged a news report from exchange4media while announcing her resignation.

Key Points Palki Sharma’s departure from Firstpost has triggered widespread discussion within media circles, highlighting her influence in shaping global news narratives on digital platforms.

During her time at Firstpost, she played a crucial role in expanding the outlet’s international coverage and strengthening its opinion-led journalism.

Her resignation has led to speculation about her next move, with expectations high for a return in a larger national or international media role.

Palki Sharma Resigns from Firstpost

Senior journalist and news anchor Palki Sharma's resignation marks a notable development in India’s digital news industry.

Widely known for her sharp geopolitical analysis and authoritative presentation style, Palki Sharma’s exit has generated significant interest among media professionals and news audiences.

Over the years, Palki Sharma has emphasised independent, globally-focused journalism, and her decision to step away appears to be a strategic career move rather than the result of internal issues at the organisation.

Reason behind Palki Sharma’s exit

The exact reason behind Palki Sharma’s resignation from Firstpost has not been officially disclosed.

However, industry observers believe her departure is linked to personal career growth and a desire to explore new professional opportunities.

In one of her instagram posts she tagged a user who stated that Palki was going to launch her own media empire.

However, there has been no official confirmation of this.

Interestingly, Palki’s husband, Sanket Upadhyayay, also quit The Red Mike news organisation which he had set up in November 2025.

At this moment we don’t know whether the duo will work together to launch a new media empire.

Given her experience and strong audience following, media experts expect Palki to remain an influential voice in global and Indian news coverage if she launches her own media organisation.

Another speculation is that Palki will now concentrate on promoting her own sari brand Reyva.

She had launched Reyva in 2016.

However, there is no confirmation of this news too.

Palki Sharma’s journey at Firstpost

Palki Sharma joined Firstpost after gaining international recognition during her tenure at WION.

She quit WION in 2022 to join Network18's digital arm Firstpost Media as managing editor.

At Firstpost, she contributed significantly to strengthening the platform’s global news and opinion segments.

Her work focused on international relations, global politics, and major world events, helping Firstpost attract a wider digital audience.

Her presence added credibility and depth to the platform’s editorial content.

She ran a successful programme ‘Vantage’ on Firstpost since January 26, 2023.

Industry reactions to Palki Sharma’s exit

The news of Palki Sharma leaving Firstpost has prompted reactions across the media industry.

Journalists and analysts have acknowledged her impact on digital journalism and praised her ability to simplify complex global issues.

On social media platforms, viewers expressed appreciation for her reporting style and shared messages and wished her success in her next professional chapter.

One of the user on ‘X’ wrote, 'Look at her achievements. She has interviewed almost all the top Leaders of the strongest countries in the world. WION and FIRSTPOST became hugely popular with massive views on YouTube. All the Best.'

Another user wrote, 'She simply is good. I would Watch Firstpost because of her only and am sure post Palki Sharma ‘Firstpost’ will not be same again.'