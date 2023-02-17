Palamu clash: No Shivratri procession; namaaz restricted

The situation at the Panki town of Jharkhand's Palamu seems to be improving as the people have started opening their shops.

IMAGE: A view of the area after the clash, in Palamu on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police personnel have been deployed around the mosque area where a massive clash had erupted between two groups on February 15 over the installation of 'toran dwar' (entry gate) on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

In a peace meeting between both the groups involved in the clash and the administration on Thursday, it has been decided that only four persons would offer Friday prayers in the mosque.

Similarly, it has been mutually agreed upon that only four to five people will perform the Shivratri pooja and Lord Shiva's wedding procession will not be taken out.

"We will cooperate with the administration. Since Aection 144 is imposed, the main gate of the mosque will remain closed and only four persons will offer the namaaz," said Md Ramooz Ansari, Security Jama Masjid, Panki.

The chemist shops in the area were opened after two days on Friday.

One of the medical shop owners said that they were never asked to shut the shop but they kept it closed in the absence of customers because of Section 144.

"We were never told to shut the shop. We closed it by ourselves as there were no customers because Section 144 was enforced. The situation should turn normal now," said chemist Mohammad Rafi.

Meanwhile, another chemist Baldev Prasad said that emergency services need to remain functional for the people's good.

"It is an emergency service, which has to remain open for the people's good. It seems that all the shops here will be opened soon," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Jharkhand police said that they have booked around 40 people and arrested 11 of them in connection with the clashes.

The situation is likely to become normal in a day or two, the officials said.

"Positive discussions were held with both the groups. There was good response from both. We are controlling the situation in a balanced manner. The situation will become normal in the next 1-2 days. Two FIRs have been filed while 11 persons have been arrested. 30-40 people have been named [in the FIRs]," Inspector General (IG) Rajkumar Lakra, Palamu told ANI.

Anjaneyulu Dodde, DC Palamu said that Section 144, which was imposed after the clashes, will remain in force for a few more days.

The Internet services will also remain suspended for two days, he said on Thursday.

However, to ensure peace and build confidence among the people, the Jharkhand Police carried out a flag march on Thursday.

According to locals, it started with an argument and eventually escalated to stone pelting and arson.

The police said that a few houses were partially burnt and some policemen sustained injuries during the incident.