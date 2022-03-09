News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pakistani student thanks India for rescuing her from Ukraine

Pakistani student thanks India for rescuing her from Ukraine

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 09, 2022 11:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a Pakistani student stranded in the war-hit country was rescued by the Indian authorities.

According to sources, Pakistan's Asma Shafique, who was rescued by the Indian authorities, is now en route to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country.

She will be reunited with her family soon, said the sources.

After the Indian authorities rescued her, Shafique expressed her gratitude towards the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support.

 

"I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy," she said.

 WATCH: Pakistani student expresses gratitude to Indian authorities 

This is not the first time a foreign national was rescued by India. Earlier, India had evacuated one Bangladeshi national, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, that had later also informed that that one Nepali citizen will be coming on board an Indian flight under Operation Ganga.

Roshan Jha, the first Nepali national to have been evacuated from Ukraine by the Indian authorities, had also expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government for their support, reported The Kathmandu Post.

Later, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu had informed that seven more Nepalis were being evacuated by the Indian government from Poland.

Meanwhile, the MEA on Tuesday informed that it had evacuated all Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy.

Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far.

410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special Civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava, said the Ministery of Civil Aviation press release.

With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on February 22, 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
This Pakistani evacuated 2,500 Indians
This Pakistani evacuated 2,500 Indians
Dom's Take: And The World Will Suffer...
Dom's Take: And The World Will Suffer...
How Indian students boarded a train out of Kyiv
How Indian students boarded a train out of Kyiv
'Perhaps they want MSMEs to die'
'Perhaps they want MSMEs to die'
'During pregnancy, I gained 25 kgs'
'During pregnancy, I gained 25 kgs'
Why Has RBI Scrapped Polymer Currency Notes Idea?
Why Has RBI Scrapped Polymer Currency Notes Idea?
Recognise Russia as 'terrorist country': Ukraine Prez
Recognise Russia as 'terrorist country': Ukraine Prez
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Ukraine has been consistently unhelpful to India'

'Ukraine has been consistently unhelpful to India'

Pak students use Indian tricolour to leave Ukraine

Pak students use Indian tricolour to leave Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances