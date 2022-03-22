News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pakistan-China sign pacts to strengthen 'iron-clad friendship'

Pakistan-China sign pacts to strengthen 'iron-clad friendship'

By Sajjad Hussain
March 22, 2022 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed ways to further strengthen the "iron-clad friendship" between the two countries as the two sides signed five agreements to deepen their bilateral cooperation in various fields, the foreign office said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photograph: ANI Photo.

The agreements were inked in Islamabad on Monday after the meeting between Qureshi and Chinese state councilor and Foreign Minister Wang.

 

Wang is in Islamabad to attend the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) as a special guest at the invitation of Qureshi.

Qureshi and Wang reaffirmed the resolve to sustain and build upon the current momentum of bilateral relations, the foreign office said in a statement.

The two ministers exchanged views on bilateral strategic, economic and security cooperation, Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing situation in Ukraine and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

”Ways to further strengthen the iron-clad friendship between the two countries were discussed,” the statement said.

Five agreements were signed after the meeting, it said.

The first agreement was signed between the Ministry of Education of China and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan on ‘Mutual Recognition of Higher Education Certificates and Degrees’.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding between China International Development Cooperation Agency and Pakistan ministry of economic affairs on the ’Project of China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre (CPJRC) on Earth Sciences’.

Three separate letters of exchange for agricultural equipment and materials; for joint agricultural technology laboratory equipment and materials; and for agricultural demonstration station equipment and materials were also inked.

Qureshi also emphasised that both countries must continue deeper engagement to promote peace, and stability in Afghanistan and avert the humanitarian crisis there.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
China, not Pakistan, is now India's Enemy No 1
China, not Pakistan, is now India's Enemy No 1
How Modi tried to manage China & Pakistan
How Modi tried to manage China & Pakistan
Dom's Take: Even China, Pakistan want to Help!
Dom's Take: Even China, Pakistan want to Help!
Sri Lanka's Kerosene Crisis
Sri Lanka's Kerosene Crisis
Ready for Rajkummar's Guns & Gulaabs?
Ready for Rajkummar's Guns & Gulaabs?
Women's WC: Imperious Lanning leads Australia past SA
Women's WC: Imperious Lanning leads Australia past SA
'My nation is being defaced'
'My nation is being defaced'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Pakistan was happy to let China do the heavy lifting'

'Pakistan was happy to let China do the heavy lifting'

Why China, Pakistan want Gilgit Baltistan

Why China, Pakistan want Gilgit Baltistan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances