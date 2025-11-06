HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan, Afghan Taliban resume peace talks in Istanbul

Pakistan, Afghan Taliban resume peace talks in Istanbul

By Sajjad Hussain
November 06, 2025 23:53 IST

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban resumed peace talks in Istanbul on Thursday, aiming to tackle the issue of cross-border terrorism and avoid further escalation between the two sides.

IMAGE: Afghan Defence Minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid and Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif shake hands, following the signing of a ceasefire agreement, during a negotations meeting mediated by Qatar and Turkey, in Doha, Qatar, on October 19, 2025. Photograph: Qatar Ministry Of Foreign Affairs/Handout via Reuters

Clashes broke out between the border troops on October 11, resulting in casualties on both sides. Pakistan claimed that at least 206 Afghan Taliban and 110 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan operatives were killed, while Pakistan suffered the loss of 23 soldiers.

A ceasefire was agreed between the two sides on October 15, which had been extended during the two rounds of talks held on October 19 in Doha and October 25 in Istanbul.

 

The temporary truce is still holding, but mutual acrimony is evident on social media and in the statements of officials from both sides.

The Istanbul talks were heading towards failure, but the situation was saved by Turkiye, and another round was agreed for which officials of the two countries have reached Istanbul on Wednesday.

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime kicked off the third round of talks in Istanbul today, Geo TV reported.

For the third round, being facilitated jointly by Turkiye and Qatar, Pakistan's delegation is being led by Lt Gen Asim Malik, director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence and national security advisor, and includes senior officials from the military, intelligence agencies, and the Foreign Office.

The Afghan Taliban's delegation includes General Directorate of Intelligence chief Abdul Haq Waseq, Deputy Interior Minister Rehmatullah Najib, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen, Anas Haqqani, Qahar Balkhi, Zakir Jalali and Afghanistan's chargé d'affaires in Ankara. The talks are expected to continue for two days.

A joint statement was issued by the Turkish foreign ministry, following the last round of talks, stating that "all parties have agreed on continuation of ceasefire" and "to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism that will ensure maintenance of peace and impose a penalty on the violating party.

It also stated that the principals from both sides would reconvene in Istanbul on November 6 to discuss implementation.

Pakistan's stated position has been unchanged that Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism against it.

Early this week, Pakistani military spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry accused Kabul of harbouring the TTP fighters, saying that stopping attacks from Afghan soil was a demand of Pakistan on which there would be no compromise.

He described the TTP as a branch of the Afghan Taliban and accused the group of moving its fighters to populated areas to protect them from attacks.

He said that if the issue is not resolved through talks, Pakistan reserves the right to take action, and any attack will be responded to with full force.

Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
