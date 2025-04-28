HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak violates ceasefire for 4th night, India gives 'effective' response

Pak violates ceasefire for 4th night, India gives 'effective' response

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 28, 2025 08:37 IST

Pakistani troops continued to violate the ceasefire along the LoC by resorting to unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, army officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: Pakistan violates the ceasefire along LoC in Poonch. Photograph: ANI Photo

This was the fourth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and came amid heightened tension between New Delhi and Islamabad following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam.

A defence spokesperson said, "During the night of April 27-28, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts."

 

Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
