Rediff.com  » News » Pak summons Indian envoy, calls for Yasin Malik's release

Pak summons Indian envoy, calls for Yasin Malik's release

Source: PTI
May 19, 2022 10:54 IST
Pakistan has summoned India's charge d'affaires in Islamabad to the ministry of foreign affairs and handed over a demarche to him conveying Islamabad's strong condemnation of the framing of ”fabricated charges” against Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik.

IMAGE: Separatist Yasin Malik being produced in a Delhi Court in connection with the terror funding case of 2017, New Delhi, October 4, 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Pakistan foreign office, in a late-night statement on Wednesday, said that Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Malik is currently imprisoned in Delhi's Tihar jail.

 

”The Indian diplomat was conveyed Pakistan's grave concern that in a bid to suppress the voice of the indigenous Kashmiri leadership, the Indian government has resorted to implicating them in fictitious and motivated cases,” it said.

The Indian side was also conveyed Pakistan's deep concern over Malik's incarceration in Tihar Jail since 2019 under ”inhuman conditions”, it said.

Pakistan calls upon the Government of India for acquittal of Malik from all ”baseless” charges and immediate release from prison so that he can be reunited with his family, recuperate his health and return to normal life, the foreign office said.

Malik recently pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, before a Delhi court in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir Valley in 2017.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir ”was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
