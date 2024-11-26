Pak Govt Ready For Huge Imran Khan Protest

Members of Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, plan to mount a huge anti-government protest in Islamabad, demanding that Khan be released from prison.

IMAGE: Pakistani Rangers in riot gear in Islamabad, November 25, 2024, stand guard alongside a road to prevent an anti-government rally. Photograph: Salahuddin/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer walks past a wire laid across a road to prevent an anti-government rally in Islamabad. Photograph: Salahuddin/Reuters

IMAGE: PTI supporters sit atop a vehicle in Peshawar as they head towards Islamabad, November 24, 2024. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of a convoy of PTI supporters in Peshawar as they head towards Islamabad. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Police detain a PTI supporter in Lahore. Photograph: Khurram/Reuters

IMAGE: A PTI supporter in a prison van after he was detained during an anti-government rally in Lahore. Photograph: Khurram/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers on motorbikes with shipping containers in the background, used to prevent an anti-government rally by PTI supporters in Islamabad. Photograph: Waseem Khan/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers walk to guard a road to prevent an anti-government PTI rally in Islamabad. Photograph: Salahuddin/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators gather in support of Imran Khan outside US President-elect Donald J Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com