Pak drone shot down near Rajasthan border

March 04, 2019 20:13 IST

A Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft on Monday shot down a Pakistani drone opposite the Bikaner-Nal sector in Rajasthan using its air-to-air missile.

The Su-30 aircraft was scrambled after the Pakistani drone was detected entering the Indian air space to survey the Indian Defence positions in the desert sector, sources said.

The ground radars stationed there had seen the drone on the radar first.

This is the second drone which has been shot down since the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.

The first drone was shot down on the morning of February 26 after it intruded Indian air space in Kutch district of Gujarat.

The drone was downed by the Spyder air defence system using its Derby missile.