Pak airstrike hits homes, school in Kabul; deaths reported

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 17, 2025 08:24 IST

On Wednesday at around 3:44 pm, Pakistan carried out an airstrike on areas within District 4 of Kabul city, causing serious destruction to several residential homes, Tolo News reported.

IMAGE: People injured during airstrikes lie on hospital beds in Kabul, on October 16, 2025. Photograph: Sayed Hassib/Reuters

Abdul Rahim, a 50-year-old resident living with six family members in one of the damaged houses, described the impact of the strike.

Although his family was not home at the time, he said the incident caused deep psychological trauma.

 

Abdul Rahim said: "This brutal attack by Pakistan is clear to everyone, they have repeatedly violated our country. That was my daughter's room which was hit. None of our neighbors are even military personnel."

Another affected resident, Habibullah, recounted: "Our family was terrified. They didn't know what to do when they realized the house had been hit by a rocket."

Next to the targeted homes was a school that also sustained damage.

The school accommodates more than 500 students across 50 classrooms. Fortunately, students had already been dismissed at the time of the strike, and no casualties were reported, Tolo News confirmed.

Mohammad Sadiq, a school official, said: "When families and students returned today, they looked at the school with heartbreak. We saw many in tears. You be the judge, this is a civilian educational space. What crime did this school commit?"

Student Ahmad Mobasher added: "Unfortunately, when we came today and saw the school in this condition, our hearts were broken. Just days ago, we were here studying and laughing together."

Eyewitnesses described widespread panic and fear among local residents, particularly women and children.

Saeed Hakimyar, a witness, said: "People, especially women and children, were terrified and panicked. Everyone was thinking of escaping the area."

Credible sources confirmed to Tolo News that Pakistan had targeted parts of Kabul with an airstrike on Wednesday, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of several civilians, including women and children.

Tolo News also reported that the airstrike has left the local community in shock, with many residents struggling to come to terms with the destruction of their homes and the school.

