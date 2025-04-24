Viral video wrongly identifies Navy officer Narwal, wife

A viral video of Navy lieutenant Vinay Narwal and his wife Himanshi romancing in Baisaran, Pahalgam, before the terrorists struck, is doing the rounds on the Internet.

Photograph: / Rediff.com IMAGE: Screen grab from the purported video of the Narwals.

However, young couple Yashika Sharma and Ashish Sahrawat in a video message have debunked the video, and said it was actually of them and not of the Navy lieutenant and his wife.

Posting the purported video of Lt Narwal, one social media user wrote on ‘X’, “The last video which can make anyone cry.”

Another user on ‘X’, while promoting the same purported video of Lt Narwal, stated, “How life changed for the couple who just got married a few days ago? Seeing the last video posted by Lt Narwal before being shot brutally and the visual of a numb wife next to his body. It’s barbaric and no words to explain the remorse. #Pahalgam #PahalgamTerroristAttack.”

The video went viral in no time with many social media users posting it on their timeline.

Now Yashika Sharma and Ashish Sahrawat have posted a message saying that the couple in the video was actually them and not the Narwals.

In the video message Yashika states, “The video that is going viral on the Internet is not of Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and his wife Himanshi romancing in Baisaran. It is of me and my husband Ashish Sahrawat.”

“It is us in the video and we are alive. People are writing RIP for us,” says Yashika, with husband Ashish sitting next to her.

“Imagine what the naval officer's wife will go through when she sees you are sharing a wrong video of her and her late husband. Please report this. We are shattered with this thing and we don’t know what to do. Please report this to all the news channels. We are alive.”

“Sadly, our video is being misused by multiple pages and news channels falsely claiming that it is Vinay Sir and his wife in the video, which is disheartening. It is shocking to see even reputable news channels are using our video.”