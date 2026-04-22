Maharashtra Government Honours Pahalgam Terror Victim's Family

The Maharashtra government has provided a new home for the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a ponywallah who sacrificed his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, honouring his bravery and supporting his family's future.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra government provides a new house to the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Syed Adil Hussain Shah sacrificed his life during the Pahalgam terror attack, attempting to disarm a terrorist.

Eknath Shinde fulfilled his promise to provide financial assistance and a house to Shah's family.

The new house, named 'Anand Nath Sadan', symbolises honour and support for the family.

Maharashtra government aims to promote tourism in Kashmir and provide support to visiting tourists.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the sacrifice of ponywallah Syed Adil Hussain Shah, one of the 26 victims of last year's Pahalgam terror attack, has been etched in history and will never be forgotten by the country.

On Tuesday, a newly built house was handed over to Shah's family - an act Shinde described as honouring the brave heart's sacrifice rather than merely providing shelter.

Honouring Syed Adil Hussain Shah's Sacrifice

Shah, along with 25 tourists, lost his life in the attack by a group of terrorists in Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist spot, on April 22 last year.

He had tried to snatch a terrorist's rifle during the attack and was shot dead. Following this, Shiv Sena head Shinde had given financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to his family and also promised a house for them.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena ministers Yogesh Kadam and Sanjay Shirsat handed over the keys of the new house, named 'Anand Nath Sadan' in the memory of Shinde's mentor Anand Dighe, to Shah's family at his native Hapatnar village in Pahalgam.

"Adil was not merely a young man, he was a blazing lamp of the nation's pride, one who sacrificed his life for humanity, transcending religion, language and creed," the deputy CM said, attending the event through video conferencing.

Support for Tourism in Kashmir

"A mother's son, a family's pillar, snatched away in an instant; but this sacrifice made for humanity will never be forgotten by the country; it has been etched in history," he added.

Shinde also said he made every effort to safely evacuate tourists stranded in Srinagar after the terror attack last year and monitored the entire operation.

When local residents raised the demand for developing the area as a tourist zone, Shinde assured them that efforts would be made to take a positive decision in cooperation with the central government.

A large number of tourists from Maharashtra visit Kashmir, and special attention would be given to increasing this number further in the future, he added.

Shiv Sena's Commitment to Values

Shinde also recalled the legacy of party founder Bal Thackeray and said, "The late Balasaheb Thackeray always helped people transcending caste and religion, and Shiv Sena walks on those very values."

Kadam, who is a minister of state in the Maharashtra home department, said he came to Kashmir not to do politics but to give support to Shah's family.

Shirsat said Shiv Sena is a party that keeps its word, as it fulfilled Shinde's promise of help in building the house for Shah's family.

On the occasion, Shah's sister and brother, visibly moved, expressed their gratitude to Shinde.

"Eknath Shinde fulfilled the promise he had made. He provided us with financial help and also built us a home. This house is not just a shelter for us, it is honour and support," they said.

The Pahalgam attack, which occurred in April 2023, targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. Providing housing and financial assistance to victims' families is a common practice by state governments in India as a form of support and recognition of their loss. Such gestures aim to provide a sense of security and stability to those affected by tragic events.