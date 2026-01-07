HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Oxford University Press apologises for book on Shivaji Maharaj

Oxford University Press apologises for book on Shivaji Maharaj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2026 09:45 IST

x

Oxford University Press (OUP) India has issued an apology to Udayanraje Bhosale, 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, over certain 'unverified statements' made about the Maratha king in a book published more than two decades ago.

IMAGE: A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) worker cleans the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the eve of his birth anniversary, in Mumbai, February 18, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a public notice that appeared in a newspaper on Tuesday, OUP India acknowledged that some statements contained on pages 31, 33, 34 and 93 of the book Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India, published in 2003, were unverified.

The book, written by American author James Laine, had triggered a row after more than 150 activists from the Sambhaji Brigade ransacked the renowned Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) on Law College Road in Pune in January 2004, alleging that it helped the writer, who allegedly made objectionable remarks about Shivaji Maharaj in the book.

 

In the notice, the publisher expressed regret over the publication of those statements and tendered an apology to Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale and to the public at large 'for any distress and anguish caused'.

The apology was issued on behalf of the OUP's former Managing Director, Sayeed Manzar Khan, the notice said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

12 Books India Banned
12 Books India Banned
Remembering the Mighty Shivaji, truly a world leader
Remembering the Mighty Shivaji, truly a world leader
'Shivaji, Sambhaji Were Secular, Visionary Kings'
'Shivaji, Sambhaji Were Secular, Visionary Kings'
How Shivaji Taught Aurangzeb Tolerance
How Shivaji Taught Aurangzeb Tolerance
Shivaji: Founder of the Indian secular State
Shivaji: Founder of the Indian secular State

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Top Nutritious Foods

VIDEOS

French President Macron welcomes Canadian PM Mark Carney at his residence in Paris1:02

French President Macron welcomes Canadian PM Mark Carney...

Akanksha Puri looks smokin' hot!1:31

Akanksha Puri looks smokin' hot!

Bolton Warns Trump on Venezuela: 'Worst of Both Worlds'15:54

Bolton Warns Trump on Venezuela: 'Worst of Both Worlds'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO