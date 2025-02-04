Over 30,000 cops, drones deployed in Delhi for polls

More than 30,000 police personnel and 220 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across Delhi for the February 5 assembly polls, an official said on Monday.

IMAGE: India Gate illuminated as part of EC's voter awareness drive ahead of Delhi polls. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

While addressing a press conference, Special Commissioners of Police (Law and Order) Madhup Tewari (Zone-II) and Ravindra Yadav (Zone-I) outlined the preparations for the elections.

"All Delhi Police personnel are committed to ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections. The pre-poll arrangements have already been made," Special CP Ravindra Yadav said.

He said there have been record seizures of drugs and liquor, along with regular cash seizures. Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, and special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, have been ensured at some of these locations.

"For sensitive booths, additional police forces will be deployed, and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) will be stationed to maintain law and order," said Yadav.

In January, Delhi Police held an inter-state coordination meeting with various law enforcement agencies to discuss security arrangements for the elections.

The meeting, chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, was attended by senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

"More than 30,000 Delhi Police personnel and 220 paramilitary companies will ensure a peaceful election in the national capital. With only 48 hours left until polling day, all stakeholders will ensure robust security arrangements," Yadav said.

He said all the 65 border points that Delhi shares with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been sealed and heavy deployment of security has been put in place.

Sharing the crime data for January, he said there was a drop in criminal activities in Delhi due to the efforts of the police personnel.

"The crime rate in the national capital witnessed a decline in several categories in January 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and 2023. The number of attempted murder cases in January 2025 stood at 50, down from 71 in 2024 and 59 in 2023. Robbery cases also dropped to 103 in 2025, compared to 146 in 2024 and 111 in 2023.

"Similarly, snatching incidents dropped to 369 in 2025 from 623 in 2024 and 558 in 2023. Cases of rape and violations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in January 2025 stood at 101, lower than the 134 cases in 2024 and 140 in 2023," Yadav said.

He added that molestation cases also declined, with 110 cases reported in 2025 compared to 135 in 2024 and 163 in 2023. Eve-teasing incidents dropped to 16 cases in 2025 from 24 in 2024 and 37 in 2023.

Burglary cases in January 2025 stood at 566, a slight reduction from 619 in both 2024 and 2023. Cases of abduction decreased to nine, compared to 18in both 2024 and 2023. Fatal road accidents also showed a slight decline, with 87 cases in 2025 compared to 93 in 2024 and 94 in 2023.

Meanwhile, Special CP Madhup Tewari said that over 1,000 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been registered ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections. The cases were lodged between January 7, when the MCC came into effect, and February 2.

A total of 33,434 people have been arrested or detained under various legal provisions, including the Excise Act, during this period.

Ahead of the polls, police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and cracked down on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor, and drugs, Special CP Tewari said.

"Delhi Police has recorded 1,049 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 462 illegal firearms and 510 cartridges, arresting 482 people under the Arms Act. Additionally, law enforcement agencies have seized 1,08,258 litres of liquor and arrested 1,353 people, along with confiscating 196.602 kg of drugs worth over Rs 77.9 crore," he said.

He added that more than 1,200 banned injections have also been seized, with 177 people arrested so far. Authorities have confiscated Rs 11.23 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver. The figures are significantly higher compared to the 2020 Assembly polls.

"All district DCPs and senior officials have been briefed on election preparations. Due to strict vigilance, more than 15,000 licensed arms have already been deposited at various police stations in the city. Additionally, all DCPs are coordinating with the police in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana," he added.

He highlighted that throughout the campaign period, no untoward incidents were reported.

"Delhi Police provided extensive security arrangements for star campaigners. Law and order were maintained during more than 1,100 to 1,200 campaign events daily. We have a robust security plan in place to ensure peaceful and fair elections," Tewari said.