Rediff.com  » News » Orange alert sounded as Kerala is lashed by intense rains

Orange alert sounded as Kerala is lashed by intense rains

Source: PTI
May 23, 2024 14:38 IST
Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in the low-lying areas of major cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Thrissur.

The India meteorological department (IMD) today issued an orange alert in nine districts of the state indicating heavy rainfall.

Flights from Kozhikode International Airport have been delayed due to heavy rains, official sources said.

 

The KSRTC bus stand at Kochi was flooded in the heavy rains that lashed the city last night. According to TV visuals, many major roads in Kochi city have been waterlogged, resulting in heavy traffic blocks. Police officials can be seen diverting traffic at various places in the city.

Many places in Thrissur city were also inundated in the torrential rains.

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the state.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Meanwhile, four shutters of the Malankara dam in Idukki district were raised and the authorities have warned the people living along the banks of Thodupuzha, Moovattupuzha rivers to remain cautious of rising waters.

Many roads in various places have been reported to be damaged by the heavy waterlogging and rain in northern districts of the state.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea.

In the wake of the incessant heavy rains, a state control room was opened in the Health Department Directorate at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday as part of efforts to strengthen epidemic prevention activities.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
IMD Predicts Highest Rainfall This Year
Monsoon Will Be 'Above-Normal' This Year
Above-normal monsoon may ease food prices: FinMin
Ashwin touches new landmark in IPL
Severe storm brewing in Bengal, to hit by May 26
'For Me, Light And Shade Is The Melody'
Healthcare sector most violative of ad rules: Asci
