Opposition welcomes SC stay on UGC equity regulations; targets BJP

IMAGE: Advocates of Allahabad High Court stage a protest against the new UGC policies, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, January 29, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court stayed the UGC's equity regulations designed to prevent caste-based discrimination in higher education.

Opposition parties, including Congress, SP, BSP, and TMC, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision.

The CPI-ML-Liberation expressed deep concern, stating the observations reflected a 'myopic attitude'.

The Supreme Court found the regulations 'prima facie vague' and 'open to misuse'.

The court sought responses from the Centre and UGC by March 19 regarding the regulations.

The Supreme Court's stay on the recent UGC equity regulations to prevent caste-based discrimination on campuses was welcomed by opposition parties on Thursday, even as a Congress leader accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of creating conflicts to divert attention from real issues.

Leaders from parties, such as the Congress, SP, BSP and TMC, lauded the apex court's decision. However, the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist-Liberation said it is "deeply appalled" by the observations made by the judges.

In a post on X, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the court's order is appropriate in view of the current situation, as the regulations had led to an atmosphere of social tension.

"The University Grants Commission has implemented new rules to prevent caste-based incidents in government and private universities across the country, which has led to an atmosphere of social tension. In view of the current situation, today's decision of the Honourable Supreme Court to stay the UGC's new rules is appropriate," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a post on X.

She asserted that this would not have happened had the UGC taken all stakeholders into confidence.

"However, such an atmosphere of social tension would not have arisen in the country, if the UGC had taken all stakeholders into confidence before implementing the new rules and had also provided proper representation to the upper-caste community in investigation committees, in accordance with the principles of natural justice," Mayawati said in her post in Hindi.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav also welcomed the top court's stay on the regulations.

'BJP govt creates conflicts in the name of religion, caste'

Reacting to the court's observations that the rules were prima facie "vague" and "open to misuse", Yadav stressed that both the language of a law and the intent behind it must be clear to prevent injustice and social division.

"True justice does not involve injustice to anyone, and the honourable court ensures precisely this. The language of the law must also be clear, and so must the intent. It's not just about rules, but also about intention," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a post on X.

"May no one be oppressed, nor injustice done to anyone, may no tyranny or excess be inflicted on anyone, nor unfairness to anyone," he added.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari welcomed the top court's decision and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating conflicts to divert attention from real issues.

"The BJP government creates conflicts in the name of religion, caste and category to divert people's attention from real issues. I welcome the Supreme Court's decision to stay the new UGC regulations," Tiwari told reporters here.

Another Congress leader, Ranjit Ranjan, suggested that the regulations should be sent to a parliamentary panel for scrutiny.

"The government should take it to the standing committee.... It is the government's failure that it could not define it properly. The government should not bring a law that creates differences among students. The protests happened because the government could not take students into confidence," she told PTI Videos.

Protests were held in different parts of the country against the UGC regulations.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee also welcomed the apex court's decision.

"The Supreme Court has done the right thing, the UGC guidelines were unconstitutional," he told reporters.

Caste-based bias in varsities and colleges rose by 118%

The CPI-ML-Liberation, however, said the apex court's observations reflected a "myopic attitude" and also referred to its observations on another public interest litigation (PIL) matter on the rights of domestic workers.

"We are deeply appalled by the observations made by the Supreme Court on January 29 in the PIL against the UGC Equity Rules, 2026...," the Left party said in a statement.

"Caste and racial discrimination are not abstract concepts or historical relics. They are brutal, everyday realities in our educational institutions and across society. Can the rhetoric of a 'casteless society' deliver justice for the institutional murder of Rohith Vemula or Dr Payal Tadvi or the racist killing of Angel Chakma?" it asked.

The party pointed out that data compiled by the UGC itself shows that complaints of caste-based discrimination in universities and colleges increased by 118 percent between 2019 and 2024.

"Historically, every legislation against oppression and injustice has led to reactionary and frenzied responses from dominant groups. In these instances, dominant groups reframed equality measures as personal victimisation to preserve social privilege and institutional impunity," it said.

In a post on X, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha said: "History reminds us that 'Judicial Neutrality' is often a myth; what matters is which 'status quo' the law chooses to protect."

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the recent UGC equity regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, saying the framework is "prima-facie vague", can have "very sweeping consequences" and may end up dividing the society with a "dangerous impact".

The court also sought responses by March 19 from the Centre and the UGC on three pleas against the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, on the grounds that caste-based discrimination has strictly been defined as discrimination against members of the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities.