Rediff.com  » News » Oppn boycotts RS for day over no debate on China

Oppn boycotts RS for day over no debate on China

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 22, 2022 13:55 IST
Led by the Congress, the entire Opposition boycotted the Rajya Sabha proceeding for the day on Thursday after a discussion on the China border issue was disallowed in the House.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the House amid a protest by Opposition MPs during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

They also raised an objection to certain remarks made on Bihar by the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal earlier during the session.

In the morning session (Zero Hour), the Opposition stood in protest and entered the Well of the House, demanding a discussion on the issue of border conflict with China and Goyal's remark which they alleged was an "insult" to Bihar.

While Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar repeatedly appealed to the protesting members to take their seats, the unrelenting MPs continued to raise slogans.

 

"We have been demanding a discussion on the border conflict with China from day one but the government is adamant. The entire opposition has decided to boycott the proceedings of the House for the entire day today," Congress leader K C Venugopal told PTI.

The Leader of the House has also insulted Bihar and its millions of people by his remarks.

Other opposition members also joined the Congress in boycotting the proceedings to press their demand for a discussion on China and an apology from the Leader of House for his remarks on Bihar.

Goyal made the remark on Tuesday when RJD MP Manoj Jha was speaking during a discussion on the Appropriation Bill seeking Parliament's nod for additional spending.

As he said the government should devote equal attention to the poor and corporate houses, Goyal responded saying "inka bas chale to desh ko Bihar bana dein (if they have their way, they will turn the country into Bihar)."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
