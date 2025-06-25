Sindhu Brings Indians Home From Israel

165 Indian nationals were evacuated from Israel by the Indian Air Force under Operation Sindhu in an effort to get citizens back home safe amid the Israel-Iran conflict.

IMAGE: Indian evacuees from Israel arrive at AFS Palam under Operation Sindhu. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita receives 281 Indians, 3 Sri Lankans, 2 Nepalese nationals evacuated from Iran on a special flight from Mashhad, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union MoS L Murugan receives 268 Indian evacuees from Israel on their arrival at AFS Palam, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Indian evacuees from Israel arrive under Operation Sindhu, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: IAF C-17 aircraft commences missions to extricate Indian nationals and citizens of friendly countries from the conflict-affected areas, here and below. @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

