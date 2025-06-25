HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sindhu Brings Indians Home From Israel

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
June 25, 2025 09:42 IST

165 Indian nationals were evacuated from Israel by the Indian Air Force under Operation Sindhu in an effort to get citizens back home safe amid the Israel-Iran conflict.

 

 

IMAGE: Indian evacuees from Israel arrive at AFS Palam under Operation Sindhu. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita receives 281 Indians, 3 Sri Lankans, 2 Nepalese nationals evacuated from Iran on a special flight from Mashhad, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Union MoS L Murugan receives 268 Indian evacuees from Israel on their arrival at AFS Palam, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Indian evacuees from Israel arrive under Operation Sindhu, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: IAF C-17 aircraft commences missions to extricate Indian nationals and citizens of friendly countries from the conflict-affected areas, here and below. @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
