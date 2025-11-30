HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Op Sagar Bandhu: Another C-130J deployed, Mi-17s on standby in Colombo

Op Sagar Bandhu: Another C-130J deployed, Mi-17s on standby in Colombo

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 30, 2025 19:39 IST

The IAF has deployed another C-130J transport aircraft as part of India's humanitarian assistance extended to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, and positioned Mi-17 V5 helicopters in Colombo for swift relief operations, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: IAF helicopter during a hybrid rescue mission to extricate stranded passengers from a restricted zone in the cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, November 30, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy IAF on X

The Indian Air Force has stepped up its efforts to assist the island nation in its hour of crisis in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah that has left a trail of destruction.

The aircraft, carrying equipment meant for a National Disaster Relief Force team deployed as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, landed in Colombo on Sunday, a senior official said.

 

This transport aircraft will now be used to bring back Indian citizens, who have got stranded in that country, the official said.

The IAF also shared an update related to the ongoing operation on its X handle on Sunday.

"#OperationSagarBandhu ' IAF Humanitarian Assistance As part of India's ongoing relief efforts in Sri Lanka, the Indian Air Force has positioned Mi-17 V5 helicopters in Colombo for swift HADR operations," it said.

The IAF's transport aircraft are earmarked for "large-scale evacuation" of Indian nationals, with "multiple missions" planned from Trivandrum in Kerala and Hindan in Uttar Pradesh, the post said.

"Alongside evacuation, essential relief material, including Bhishm cubes and medical supplies are also being airlifted to support affected communities. The IAF remains steadfast in safeguarding lives and extending timely assistance to our neighbours in need," it added.

On Saturday, two transport aircraft of the IAF -- C-130J and IL-76 -- delivered nearly 21 tonnes of relief material in Colombo under Operation Sagar Bandhu. These two aircraft were deployed from the Hindan air force base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The IL-76 aircraft, carrying nine tonnes of relief material, 80 NDRF personnel, four canines, eight tonnes of NDRF HADR (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief) equipment had landed in Colombo on Saturday morning.

Also, INS Sukanya, carrying more humanitarian aid, had left Visakhapatnam and was expected to reach Sri Lanka soon, a senior official had said on Saturday evening.

Besides, two Chetak helicopters from the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant were participating in the search and rescue operations with Sri Lanka Air Force personnel on board, they had said.

In an update issued a day ago by the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) in Colombo, the death toll in Sri Lanka stood at 132, with 176 missing over the preceding four days as Cyclone Ditwah left a trail of destruction and widespread damage to infrastructure.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the first tranche of relief material was handed out after the consignments were transported by INS Vikrant and frontline ship INS Udaigiri.

More than 43,900 people from 12,313 families have been hit by the extreme weather conditions, according to the Sri Lankan authorities.

Also, the Indian High Commission in Colombo is assisting the stranded Indian passengers at the Bandaranaike International Airport there.

In the wake of severe air traffic disruptions, Indian passengers facing difficulties are being provided food, water and other assistance, the officials said.

The senior official said, for providing aid in Tamil Nadu, one C-17 transport aircraft carried an NDRF team and equipment load from Pune to Chennai on November 29 night.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
