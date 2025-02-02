'Op Eleven' in place for safe Basant Panchmi Snan on Monday

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said it has put into place a special crowd management plan named 'Operation Eleven' for the 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami at Maha Kumbh.

IMAGE: Devotees gather at Triveni Sangam to take a dip on the occasion of ‘Basant Panchami’ during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, February 2, 2025. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami will take place on Monday.

According to a statement, the plan, devised under "strict instructions" from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ensures a "one-way traffic route" for devotees and smooth movement on pontoon bridges. To prevent overcrowding at the Triveni ghats, additional police forces have been deployed and barricades have been increased.

The heightened measures have been put in place as part of the state government's "zero-error" programme for the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan in the wake of a stampede at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya which claimed at least 30 lives and left 60 pilgrims injured who had gathered for a holy dip on one of the most auspicious bathing dates at the Kumbh.

The key measures under Operation Eleven:

1. Strict enforcement of the one-way route -- A one-way traffic system will be strictly enforced on Basant Panchami Snan day to ensure the smooth movement of devotees. Traffic diversions will be in place on major routes to control congestion and pontoon bridges will remain accessible. Additional police forces and barricades will be stationed at bathing ghats to regulate crowd movement.

2. Enhanced security at key locations -- Security has been tightened on the New Yamuna Bridge with an additional Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) unit led by a senior officer deployed to control traffic from Naini to Sangam. Two motorcycle patrol squads will be on continuous duty and bridge railings have been reinforced to prevent accidents.

3. Special monitoring at Shastri Bridge -- To regulate traffic from Jhunsi to Sangam, one PAC company and a senior officer have been stationed at Shastri Bridge, along with two mobile patrol squads.

4. Crowd control at Tikarmafi Turn -- A Central Armed Police Forces unit under the supervision of a senior officer has been deployed to manage crowds at Tikarmafi Turn. Traffic from Jhunsi will be diverted via Katka Tiraha, Giraffe Chauraha, Chhatnag Turn and Samudrakup Turn for smooth movement.

5. Special arrangements at Phaphamau and pontoon bridges -- At Phaphamau Bridge and pontoon bridges, two motorcycle patrol squads will monitor crowd movement and PAC personnel will be deployed at entry and exit points.

6. Railway stations and bus movement regulation -- At Jhunsi railway station, a PAC unit led by a senior officer has been stationed, with reinforced barricades at entry and exit points. Railways is coordinating to increase train frequency for pilgrims.

7. Special bus operations in Jhunsi -- A temporary bus station at Saraswati Dwar will facilitate travel to Gorakhpur and Varanasi. Additional buses will be stationed at Jhunsi overnight, with shuttle services between Andawa, Saraswati Dwar and Sahso to ensure smooth transport for devotees.

8. Enhanced security at Prayag Junction -- Three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), along with police forces and two PAC companies, have been deployed at Prayag Junction. Strong barricades have been set up at Yudhishthir Chauraha to control traffic from the IERT Flyover. Adequate signage has also been installed for pilgrims.

9. Crowd management at GT Jawahar and Harshvardhan Chauraha -- To regulate traffic at Medical College Chauraha and Balson Chauraha, senior officers, police personnel and PAC units have been stationed. Diversions will be in place from Balson via Bakshi Bandh to Nagvasuki. Pilgrims will be guided from Stanley Road Chauraha via Lajpat Rai Road, Mandalayukta Office Tiraha, Bharat Scouts, Mazar Chauraha and IERT parking to reach the fairgrounds.

10. Additional security and traffic control measures -- Additional traffic police and security forces have been deployed at Andawa and Sahso Chauraha, with nine motorcycle patrol squads monitoring the area. Cranes will also be available to handle any emergencies.

11. Deployment of extra forces -- For the third Amrit Snan, two additional Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies and three PAC companies have been deployed at sensitive locations under senior officers' supervision. Fifty-six Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and 15 motorcycle patrol squads will conduct regular patrolling. CAPF and PAC personnel will be stationed at major traffic diversion points to ensure smooth movement.

The Maha Kumbh, being hosted by the UP government, started on January 13 and will continue till February 26.