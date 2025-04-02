You're the only leader who can talk to...: Chile Prez praises Modi

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exceptional qualities, noting that Modi can talk to every leader in the world, adding that he is a "key geopolitical player nowadays."

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font hold wide-ranging talks in New Delhi. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

In his remarks at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, he said, "President Modi, you have the status nowadays that you can talk to every leader of the world. You're supporting Trump, Zelenskyy, the European Union, and the Latin American leaders in Greece or Iran.

That is something that no other leader can say now. So you're a key player in the geopolitical atmosphere nowadays," he said.

He also expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received in India.

"I am here for the first time for a State visit... I want to thank you for the warm welcome that we have received here...for the past 16 years, no one from Chile has come here, and in that 16 years, India has changed a lot."

Upon his arrival, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in honour of Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Further, he stated that 'Chile wants to work on our relationship with India.'

"Chile is a country that is connected to the world, and now we want to work on our relationship with India. Today, we have signed several MoUs," he said.

India and Chile on Tuesday announced starting negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership pact as PM Modi and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font held wide-ranging talks focusing on boosting the ties in areas of trade, defence, critical minerals and health.

Describing Chile as an important "friend and partner" for India in Latin America, Modi said several new initiatives were identified to enhance overall cooperation in the coming decade.

Boric, accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, members of Parliament, senior officials and business leaders, is on a five-day state visit to India from 1-5 April 2025.

Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh also announced that India and Chile will soon launch joint research expeditions to Antarctica in climate change, geosciences, microbiology, and innovation.