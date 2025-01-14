HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » One more child tests positive for HMPV in Puducherry

One more child tests positive for HMPV in Puducherry

By Senjo M R
1 Minutes Read
Share:

January 14, 2025 00:44 IST

One more child has tested positive for Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Puducherry, a senior official said on Monday. With this, the number of positive cases has gone up to three.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Director of Medical Services V Ravichandran said in a release that the baby had complaints including fever, cough and was admitted to JIPMER here on January 10. The child was recovering well, he said.

 

With this the number of HMPV positive cases (all children) in Puducherry has risen to three.

Earlier two children in the age group of three and five years had tested positive for the virus.

Puducherry government has geared up infrastructure facilities in two State-run hospitals, the director said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Senjo M R
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No reason to worry as HMPV not new: Health Minister Nadda
No reason to worry as HMPV not new: Health Minister Nadda
80-year-old man tests HMPV positive in Ahmedabad
80-year-old man tests HMPV positive in Ahmedabad
HMPV infections not life-threatening: Karnataka minister
HMPV infections not life-threatening: Karnataka minister
HMPV: 2 cases detected in Maha; Centre asks states to step up surveillance
HMPV: 2 cases detected in Maha; Centre asks states to step up surveillance
Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China
Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Most Colourful Kite Festivals Across The World

webstory image 2

Biggest, Tiniest, Sweetest, Most Nutritious Vegetables

webstory image 3

5 Foods With Lifespans Beyond Their Expiry Date

VIDEOS

PM inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir, connecting Sonamarg year-round2:22

PM inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir, connecting...

Pooja Hegde spotted at Mumbai airport0:45

Pooja Hegde spotted at Mumbai airport

Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi's Historic Speech in Sonmarg26:10

Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi's Historic Speech in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD