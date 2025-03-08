HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
On Women's' Day, Delhi govt approves Rs 2500 monthly aid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 08, 2025 18:23 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi approved the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana on Saturday to provide a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 each to women from poor families in the city and allocated Rs 5,100 crore for the scheme.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Photograph: @gupta_rekha/X

Addressing a party programme on International Women's Day at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, BJP president J P Nadda said the Delhi Cabinet has approved an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for implementing the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and congratulated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for it.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the programme, the chief minister said a committee headed by her has been formed to oversee the implementation of the scheme, with ministers Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra being the other members of the panel.

"The Cabinet meeting, attended by all the ministers on Saturday, approved our Sankalp Patra promise made in the run-up to the (Delhi) election to provide Rs 2,500 each to poor women under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. We have also made a budget provision of Rs 5,100 crore for it," Gupta said.

 

The work to register the applicants under the scheme will start immediately through a portal and after intensive deliberations on the terms and conditions of the beneficiaries, she added.

Gupta said it has also been decided that her government will work for the safety and prosperity of the women of Delhi.

Earlier, addressing the gathering at the programme, the chief minister said the Delhi government will set up "one-stop centres" in all the districts to strengthen women safety by providing them with assistance, including police help and legal counselling.

The BJP, in its "Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra" for the Assembly polls held in February, had promised to provide Rs 2,500 per month under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to women from poor families.

A statement issued by the Delhi government said the scheme will leverage advanced technology to ensure transparency, efficiency and seamless disbursement of the financial benefits.

An Aadhaar-based e-KYC authentication process will be employed to screen the applicants, the statement said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
