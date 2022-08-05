News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » On Art 370 anniversary, China says India, Pakistan should talk

On Art 370 anniversary, China says India, Pakistan should talk

By K J M Varma
August 05, 2022 19:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India and Pakistan should resolve their differences over the Kashmir issue peacefully through dialogue and consultation, China said on Friday on the third anniversary of the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: Army personnel deployed in Jammu on August 5, 2019, when restrictions and night curfews were imposed in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. Photograph: PTI Photo

In August 2019, the Indian government bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories and abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

 

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 5, 2019, and passed on the same day. The Lok Sabha cleared it the next day.

Asked for her comment on the third anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 by India, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing that the issue should be resolved peacefully by India and Pakistan through dialogue.

”On the issue of Kashmir, China's position is clear and consistent. This is an issue left over from history between India and Pakistan. And this is also a shared view of the international community,” she told a Pakistani journalist in Beijing.

”Three years ago, actually we already stated that there should be restraint and prudence by the relevant parties, especially parties that should avoid taking unilateral actions to change the status quo or to escalate tensions,” Hua said.

”We call on both parties to resolve the dispute through dialogue and consultation peacefully for the region to remain peaceful and stable,” she said.

India has previously emphasised that matters related to the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India.

"Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues, “the ministry of external affairs had said in March this year.

The ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution.

India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir ”was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country. India has said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
K J M Varma in Beijing
 
Print this article
Kashmir Politics Stands Bereft Of Its Propellers
Kashmir Politics Stands Bereft Of Its Propellers
'Art 370 does not make a difference one way or other'
'Art 370 does not make a difference one way or other'
'Peace has not been restored in Kashmir'
'Peace has not been restored in Kashmir'
Hope everything goes smoothly: Rijiju on next CJI
Hope everything goes smoothly: Rijiju on next CJI
Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo Daro
Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo Daro
SC agrees to hear plea against places of worship law
SC agrees to hear plea against places of worship law
ED freezes bank deposits of crypto exchange WazirX
ED freezes bank deposits of crypto exchange WazirX
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Was Abrogation Of Article 370 Legitimate In Law?

Was Abrogation Of Article 370 Legitimate In Law?

'Kashmir is a war which nobody is winning'

'Kashmir is a war which nobody is winning'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances