Omar Faces Protest From His Own MP

National Conference Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, along with Peoples Democratic Party leaders Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, Sheikh Khursheed and others, led a peaceful protest on Monday, December 23, 2024, outside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence in Srinagar.

They demanded a rationalisation of the reservation policy implemented in Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370.

Aga Ruhullah started the protest march from the Burn Hall school and arrived outside the CM's home, demanding a rational reservation policy for Jammu and Kashmir.

Legislators and PDP leader and Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti also arrived at the spot.

Earlier in the day, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said he would join the protest if allowed by the authorities.

Aga Ruhullah, whose party the National Conference is in power in J&K, had on Sunday urged people to join the protest in a peaceful and dignified manner outside Omar's residence.

Calls for revocation of the reservation policy in J&K have been getting louder with student associations and political parties extending support to the protest.

The policy introduced by the lieutenant governor-led administration, before the assembly elections, had squeezed the general category to 40%, which form the majority of the population, and increased reservation for reserved categories to 60%

IMAGE: Iltija Mufti at the protest.

