Officers with Ardh Kumbh experience to handle Maha Kumbh post stampede

The Uttar Pradesh government has deployed two senior IAS officers, who were part of the team that successfully conducted the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, to oversee the smooth conduct of the Maha Kumbh Mela in the wake of the recent stampede that left at least 30 pilgrims dead.

IMAGE: Devotees sit on a vehicle on their way back home after taking a dip at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, January 31, 2025. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami have hands-on experience in administration in Prayagraj, including a deep insight into crowd management and inter-agency coordination during the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, an official said.

They have joined Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand, forming a trio that was part of the mega fair six years ago, he said.

According to the official, the state government called Goswami and Goyal from Lucknow to Prayagraj to ensure the smooth organisation of the upcoming Basant Panchami (Amrit Snan), one of the key bathing days of the festival on February 3.

The duo played a crucial role in the seamless execution of the last Kumbh and has assumed their responsibilities, he added.

Deputy inspector general of Uttar Pradesh police (Retd.) KP Singh, who led the police arrangements during the previous Kumbh, praised the deployment of experienced officers for the event.

"This will help ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Amrit Snan," he told PTI.

A 1995-batch IAS officer, Goyal brings extensive administrative experience, particularly in Prayagraj, where he has served multiple times in key positions.

He has a B.Tech in electrical engineering, an MA in economics, and a PhD.

He first served as the district magistrate and collector of Prayagraj (then Allahabad) from March 2007 to April 2008.

During this period, he also briefly held the charge of vice chairman of the Allahabad Development Authority. He was later posted as special secretary in the Rural Development Department of the UP government in Lucknow.

Goyal returned to Prayagraj in 2015 as the inspector general of Stamp and Registration, before being appointed divisional commissioner in 2017 -- a post he held until March 2020.

After a three-year stint as joint secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development in Delhi, he returned from central deputation to Uttar Pradesh in 2023 as chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

Goswami is a 2009-batch IAS officer and a graduate of Sanskrit. Born in 1984, he also held crucial roles in Prayagraj, first as the vice chairman of the Allahabad Development Authority from May 2017 to February 2019, and later as the district magistrate from 2019 to 2021.

After his tenure as DM, he was appointed CEO of the Uttar Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority in 2021. Since September 2024, he has been serving as relief commissioner, Consolidation Commissioner, and secretary in the Revenue Department of the UP government.

Goswami's familiarity with the region's governance and his past experience in handling large-scale events, including the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, make him a key player in managing the Maha Kumbh's logistical and safety challenges, an official said.

Further, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed additional senior police officers to strengthen security and crowd management ahead of Basant Panchami.

The government has assigned four senior police superintendents and three additional superintendents to reinforce security arrangements at the religious gathering, where millions of devotees are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Among them, Deependra Nath Chaudhary, who is currently posted in Deoria, has been brought in for the task. Lakshminivas Mishra from the Anti-Corruption Department, Raj Dhari Chaurasia from the administration, and Shravan Kumar Singh, the DCP of Kanpur Nagar, have also been given key responsibilities.

Additionally, three officers at the level of additional superintendent of police have been entrusted with crucial duties.

Vikash Chandra Tripathi, currently serving as the staff officer to the additional director general of police, Law and Order, will oversee key coordination aspects.

Omprakash Singh, presently posted in Basti, and Praveen Kumar Yadav, stationed in Shravasti, will contribute to the crowd management and security strategy to prevent any further untoward incidents.

With the Maha Kumbh witnessing an overwhelming influx of pilgrims, the officers will be responsible for enforcing tight crowd control to manage large gatherings efficiently, the official said.

They will work towards improving movement pathways to prevent congestion and bottlenecks. A key focus will be on ensuring a rapid emergency response mechanism to handle crises effectively, he said.

Security coordination among multiple agencies will be strengthened, along with real-time monitoring of high-density areas to prevent overcrowding.

The authorities will also implement enhanced barricading and stricter access controls to avoid situations that could lead to another stampede. Increased police patrolling will be conducted across key areas to maintain order and ensure the safety of devotees, the official said.

The Maha Kumbh is considered among the holiest Hindu pilgrimages and is held every 12 years on Triveni Sangam banks. The mega congregation started on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

So far over 30 crore pilgrims have visited the Maha Kumbh and the UP government, which is hosting the event, expects the footfall can go up to 45 crore.

A stampede in the early hours on Wednesday at Sangam Nose left 30 devotees dead and 60 injured as they moved in a tightly packed crowd to take a dip in the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.