News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Odisha cops warn against communalising train mishap

Odisha cops warn against communalising train mishap

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 04, 2023 22:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Odisha Police Sunday appealed to all sections to desist from circulating rumours giving a communal colour to Balasore's triple train accident where at least 275 people have died and over 1,100 injured.

IMAGE: Restoration work underway at the train accident site in Balasore, on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Odisha police also warned that severe legal action will be initiated against those found trying to create communal disharmony by spreading any rumor.

Taking to twitter, the Odisha police said: 'It has come to notice that some social media handles are mischievously giving a communal colour to the tragic train accident at Balasore. This is highly unfortunate.'

 

It added, 'We appeal to all concerned to desist from circulating such false and ill-motivated posts. Severe legal action will be initiated against those who are trying to create communal disharmony by spreading rumours.'

Among other social media messages were some which linked a structure near the rail accident site with a particular community, which many others have condemned.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How 3 trains collided in Odisha: Railways hints at...
How 3 trains collided in Odisha: Railways hints at...
Train crash: Love poems found scattered on tracks
Train crash: Love poems found scattered on tracks
Odisha train mishap: Main line tracks repaired
Odisha train mishap: Main line tracks repaired
Video: Under construction bridge collapses in Bihar
Video: Under construction bridge collapses in Bihar
On Oppn asking rail minister to resign, BJP says...
On Oppn asking rail minister to resign, BJP says...
Rohit's advice to India's batters ahead of WTC final
Rohit's advice to India's batters ahead of WTC final
How 3 trains collided in Odisha: Railways hints at...
How 3 trains collided in Odisha: Railways hints at...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Odisha mishap: Railways seeks CBI probe, here's why

Odisha mishap: Railways seeks CBI probe, here's why

Train crash: Morgues struggle with unclaimed bodies

Train crash: Morgues struggle with unclaimed bodies

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances