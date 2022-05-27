News
Rediff.com  » News » O P Chautala gets 4-yr jail term in DA case

O P Chautala gets 4-yr jail term in DA case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 27, 2022 16:33 IST
A Delhi court on Friday awarded a four-year jail term to former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

IMAGE: Ex-Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala comes out of Rouse Avenue court after hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence in the disproportionate Assets (DA) case. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Special Judge Vikas Dhull also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the convict in the case of acquiring disproportionate assets from 1993 to 2006.

The judge also directed the authorities concerned to confiscate four of his properties.

 

The court had last week convicted Chautala and said the accused had failed to satisfactorily account for such dis-proportionality by proving his source of income or means by way of which, he acquired assets during this period.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed on March 26, 2010, accusing him of amassing assets disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.

According to the CBI's FIR Om Prakash Chautala, while functioning as chief minister of Haryana during the period from July 24, 1999, to March 5, 2005, in collusion with his family members and others, accumulated assets, immovable and movable, disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income, in his name, in the names of his family members.

The disproportionate assets were calculated to be Rs 6.09 crore, 189.11 per cent of his known sources of income.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
