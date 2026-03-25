Kerala Nursing Assistant Faces Charges After Alleged Indecent Exposure and Self-Harm at Temple

A nursing assistant in Kerala faces charges after allegedly exposing himself at a local temple and attempting self-harm, leading to his hospitalisation and subsequent police investigation.

Key Points A nursing assistant in Kerala is accused of indecent exposure at the Thiruvallam Parasurama temple.

The nursing assistant allegedly attempted suicide by cutting his wrists and neck after being confronted.

Police have registered a case against the man under sections related to sexual harassment and defiling a place of worship.

The accused was reportedly undergoing treatment for alcohol abuse at a de-addiction centre.

A case has been registered against a nursing assistant at a government medical college here for allegedly exposing himself at a local shrine and attempting self-harm when confronted, police said Wednesday.

An officer of Thiruvallam police station said that the man allegedly attempted suicide by cutting his wrist and neck with a surgical blade after temple authorities stopped his exhibitionism outside the shrine.

He had made deep wounds on his neck and wrist and post-surgery, he was now in the ICU, police said.

The officer said that on Monday, the nursing assistant, who had been under treatment at a de-addiction centre for alcohol abuse, arrived at the Thiruvallam Parasurama temple and carried out exhibitionism in front of the shrine.

"When the devaswom officials stopped him and tried to detain him till police arrives, he cut his wrist and neck with a surgical blade," the officer said.

A case under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 298 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the nursing assistant, police said.

The officer said that the man would be arrested once his health improves.