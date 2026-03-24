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NTPC Green Energy and Nxtra Data to Collaborate on Renewable Energy Solutions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 20:26 IST

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NTPC Green Energy and Nxtra Data have joined forces to develop renewable energy projects, ensuring sustainable power for Nxtra's data centres across India.

Key Points

  • NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Nxtra Data have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore renewable energy opportunities.
  • The collaboration aims to develop renewable energy projects to supply round-the-clock power to Nxtra Data's data centres across India.
  • The partnership focuses on providing renewable energy for captive consumption by Nxtra Data, promoting sustainable practices.
  • This agreement signifies a commitment to green energy solutions within the data centre industry.

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has signed an agreement with Nxtra Data to jointly explore opportunities in the area of renewable energy.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Sarit Maheshwari, CEO of NGEL, an arm of NTPC, and Ashish Arora, CEO at Nxtra, an exchange filing said.

 

Renewable Energy for Data Centres

"The MoU aims to explore business opportunities of mutual interest towards development of renewable energy projects for the supply of renewable energy round-the-clock power to Nxtra Datacenters on pan-India basis for their captive consumption," it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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