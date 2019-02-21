rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » NRIs can't vote online in Lok Sabha polls, EC clarifies

NRIs can't vote online in Lok Sabha polls, EC clarifies

February 21, 2019 23:35 IST

The Election Commission on Thursday said Non-Resident Indian voters have not been extended right to cast their votes online in the Lok Sabha elections due this summer.

Responding to news reports which said NRI voters can cast votes online in the upcoming polls, a Commission spokesperson said no such facility has been extended.

 

"If it happens, it needs amendment to the Representation of the People Act. No such amendment has taken place," the spokesperson said.

As of now, overseas Indians have to register as voter, come to India, go to their constituency with the original passport issued to them when they had gone abroad and cast vote.

According to estimates of the Ministry of External Affairs, there are about 3.10 crore NRIs living in different countries across the world.

An expert committee of the Election Commission had said no to e-voting for NRIs but approved proxy voting.

A bill to extend proxy voting rights to NRIs was passed in Lok Sabha recently but is pending in Rajya Sabha.

It is set to lapse on the dissolution of the present Lok Sabha.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Lok Sabha, Election Commission, Ministry of External Affairs, NRI, Indians
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use