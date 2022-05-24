News
NRI from SA visiting Vadodara tests positive for Omicron BA.5

Source: PTI
May 24, 2022 16:28 IST
A 29-year-old NRI who recently came to Vadodara in Gujarat from South Africa has been found infected with the BA.5 sub-variant of the highly-transmittable Omicron variant of coronavirus, a health official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Jammu, May 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The man, who lives in South Africa, had on May 1 tested positive for coronavirus after he arrived in Vadodara to meet his parents.

 

He had left for New Zealand on May 10 after testing negative for the virus, Vadodara Municipal Corporation's chief health officer Dr Devesh Patel said.

His sample was sent to a laboratory in Gandhinagar for genome sequence. The report, received on Tuesday, confirmed that he was infected with the BA.5 sub-variant of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, he said.

"After testing positive for the coronavirus on May 1, the man was under self-isolation. He tested negative before leaving for New Zealand on May 10. His current whereabouts are not known," Dr Patel said.

"The patient showed no symptoms. His parents, who were his only contacts, had tested negative for Covid-19 at that time. They have again tested negative for the virus," the official said.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) had on Sunday confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India- one case in Tamil Nadu and another in Telangana.

BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant circulating globally.

These were first reported from South Africa earlier this year and are now being reported from several other countries.

The INSACOG had said these sub-variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalisation.

Source: PTI
 
Omicron, Delta pandemics going parallelly: Virologist
Omicron is dominant Covid variant in country: Govt
Omicron in community spread stage in India: INSACOG
IPL Eliminator: Kohli's return to form a worry for LSG
Gyanvapi: Court to decide on maintainability on May 26
Sara Gets Neon And Dramatic In London!
Quad 'not just a passing fad, means business': Biden
The War Against Coronavirus

Omicron sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 confirmed in India

'Omicron is not the end of the pandemic'

