News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Now, drunk passenger urinates at IGI Airport departure gate

Now, drunk passenger urinates at IGI Airport departure gate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 11, 2023 14:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 39-year-old drunken man was arrested for allegedly urinating at a gate in the departure area of terminal-3 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Travellers wait in a queue to enter terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Jauhar Ali Khan, a resident of Bihar who was arrested after the Sunday evening incident, was later released the same day on a bail bond, they said.

A senior police officer said they received information Sunday around 5.30 pm that a person urinated publicly at gate number-6 in the departure area of terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to police, Khan seemed to be in a drunken condition he created a nuisance at a public place by screaming and abusing other people.

 

He was scheduled to depart to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, they said.

Khan was examined at the Safdarjung Hospital and he was found to have consumed alcohol, Deputy Commissioner of Police (airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

A case under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at IGI Airport and Khan was arrested. He was later released on a bail bond, the DCP said.

Earlier, one drunken man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India and arrested him from Bengaluru on Saturday.

The accused was arrested from Bengaluru. A court later sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
AI crew 'forced' victim to speak to peeing passenger
AI crew 'forced' victim to speak to peeing passenger
How Delhi cops nabbed AI 'peeing' incident accused
How Delhi cops nabbed AI 'peeing' incident accused
AI peeing incident: Co-flier blames pilot for inaction
AI peeing incident: Co-flier blames pilot for inaction
Delhi court denies bail to Air India peeing accused
Delhi court denies bail to Air India peeing accused
Maxwell likely to be on flight for ODIs in India
Maxwell likely to be on flight for ODIs in India
Stalin blames Palaniswami for enforcing NEET in TN
Stalin blames Palaniswami for enforcing NEET in TN
Auto Expo 2023: Electric vehicles steal the limelight
Auto Expo 2023: Electric vehicles steal the limelight
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

AI peeing incident: 'Pilot made victim wait for 2 hrs'

AI peeing incident: 'Pilot made victim wait for 2 hrs'

Mishra paid Rs 15K to Air India co-flier: Lawyers

Mishra paid Rs 15K to Air India co-flier: Lawyers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances