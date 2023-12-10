News
Notices issued to SRK, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn for gutka ad: Govt to HC

Notices issued to SRK, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn for gutka ad: Govt to HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 10, 2023 10:06 IST
The central government, responding to a contempt petition, informed the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court that it has issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn in connection with advertisements they do for gutka companies.

IMAGE: Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Centre's counsel informed the high court on Friday that the same issue was also being heard by the Supreme Court and as such the instant petition should be dismissed.

 

After hearing the submission, the bench fixed the hearing for May 9, 2024.

A bench of justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan had earlier directed the central government to decide the representation of the petitioner, who had originally contended that action should be taken against the actors and dignitaries who were given high profile awards but were advertising for gutka companies.

The representation was made to the government on October 22 but no action was taken in the matter, the petitioner argued.

Thereafter, hearing the contempt petition, the high court had issued notice to the Cabinet Secretary of the central government.

On Friday, deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the high court that the Centre had issued show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

The court was also informed that Amitabh Bachchan had sent a legal notice to a gutka company, which was showing his advertisement despite the fact that he had already cancelled his contract with it.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
