NOTA outperforms SP, AAP, NCP in 5 states polls

December 11, 2018 20:41 IST

The NOTA or none of the above option appeared to have outperformed several political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party, which contested the assembly polls in the five states.

According to the Election Commission's website at 5.45 pm on Tuesday, the NOTA votes ranged as high as 2.1 per cent in Chhattisgarh to 0.5 per cent in Mizoram.

The AAP, which fielded its candidates on 85 seats out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, got 0.9 per cent of votes while NOTA votes were 2.1 per cent of the counted votes in the state.

Similarly, the Samajwadi Party and the Nationalist Congress Party got 0.2 per cent and 0.2 per cent votes respectively in Chhattisgarh.

The Communist Party of India got 0.4 per cent votes in the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, NOTA votes were 1.5 per cent of the total counted votes. Samajwadi Party got one per cent while AAP got 0.7 per cent votes.

The NOTA votes in Rajasthan elections were 1.3 per cent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and SP got 1.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent votes respectively.

The AAP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal received 0.4 per cent votes each in the state.

In Telangana assembly polls, NOTA got 1.1 per cent of votes while the NCP got 0.2 per cent of votes. The CPI-M polled 0.4 per cent votes while CPI received 0.4 per cent votes.

In Mizoram, NOTA got 0.5 per cent of votes while People's Represent for Identity and Status of Mizoram got 0.2 per cent of votes.