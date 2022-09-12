Not unhappy with NCP, had to use bathroom, says Ajit Pawar on 'no-show'

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said he was not unhappy with his party, nor had it neglected him.

IMAGE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar with Praful Patel and other party leaders during its national council meeting, New Delhi, September 11, 2022. Ajit Pawar's absence when it was his turn to speak led to speculation over his unhappiness with the party. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

He also said the media blew out of proportion his walking off the stage during the NCP's national convention held in Delhi on Sunday, adding that it was for a washroom break.

"My party has never neglected me. I am not angry or disappointed with the party leadership. It has given me key posts. I was made deputy chief minister, leader of opposition (in the assembly)," the Baramati MLA told reporters in Mumbai.

Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had left the stage on Sunday when attendees were demanding that he speak. It was speculated that the LoP was having a cold war with NCP Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil.

Refuting such talk, the former deputy CM said, "I was sitting on the stage since morning. It is natural for a human being to feel the need to go to the washroom. But the media blew it out of proportion.”

Among those who addressed the eighth national convention of the party held in Delhi on Sunday were senior leaders P C Chacko, Chhagan Bhujbal, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe and Fouzia Khan.

The loudest cheers came for Ajit Pawar when Sule praised his handling of the finance ministry in Maharashtra during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Ajit Pawar, considered the heir apparent in NCP, was missing when his name was called out as the penultimate speaker before the NCP supremo made his concluding remarks.