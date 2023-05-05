News
Rediff.com  » News » Not stepping down as NPC chief, will work with new vigour, says Pawar

Not stepping down as NPC chief, will work with new vigour, says Pawar

Source: PTI
May 05, 2023 18:23 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said he was revoking his decision to quit as party chief.

IMAGE: NCP president Sharad Pawar announces to the media that he was taking back his resignation as party chief, Mumbai, May 5, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Pawar, who had sprung a surprise by announcing his resignation three days ago, said he could not disrespect the sentiments of his colleagues and party workers who insisted that he withdraw his decision.

”I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed by the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you, and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire,” the veteran politician said.

 

He also stressed that there has to be a "succession plan" for any post or responsibility in an organisation.

He will focus on making organisational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities and creating new leadership, Pawar said.

"I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people," he said.

Earlier in the day, Pawar sought more time to reconsider his decision to step down as party chief. 

Senior party leaders met Pawar at his Silver Oak residence in south Mumbai after a committee formed to choose his successor rejected his decision to step down as NCP chief. 

Pawar on Tuesday sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course. 

The announcement, made at an event, stumped leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party. Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and one of the stalwarts of the Opposition, had said he was stepping down as NCP chief but was not retiring from public life.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
