Rediff.com  » News » Not 'save democracy' but...: BJP slams INDIA's Delhi rally

Not 'save democracy' but...: BJP slams INDIA's Delhi rally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 31, 2024 13:32 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday slammed the opposition INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi, saying it is not a "save democracy" meeting as projected but a "save family" and "hide corruption" rally.

IMAGE: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti speaks at INDIA rally at Ramlila ground, in New Delhi, March 31, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited corruption cases of a host of leaders, including those from the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, to assert that all these charges date back to pre-2014 period amid the opposition's accusation that the Modi government is implicating them in graft probes due to its political vendetta.

 

Ramlila ground once hosted "India against corruption" movement under the leadership of Anna Hazare, Trivedi said, adding that it is hosting on Sunday a rally for "everybody with corruption".

People who trashed many leaders as thieves and crooks have joined hands with them, and it is a strange and startling sight, he said, in an apparent reference to the coming together of the Aam Aadmi Party with other opposition parties.

Their leader is now Lalu Prasad Yadav, a convict in several corruption cases, he added.

They are all here to hide their old sins and it must be noted that they had been against the construction of the Ram temple and some of them called for eradication of Hinduism, he alleged.

These parties represent the crisis of credibility in Indian politics while the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolises the politics of credibility and the track record of delivering on its promises.

In a swipe at opposition parties, he said while they claim to have come together to save democracy but they are themselves dynastic organisations which never allowed others to rise.

People will give them a befitting reply in the polls, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
