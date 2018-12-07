Nobody can stop BJP 'rath yatras' in Bengal: Amit Shah

December 07, 2018 15:17 IST

IMAGE: BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah said on Friday that the party will "definitely" carry out 'yatras' in West Bengal and "nobody can stop it" from doing so.

His comments came a day after the Calcutta high court refused the BJP permission to hold a 'rath yatra' in Coochbehar, following the state government expressing apprehensions of violence.

"We will definitely carry out all 'yatras', nobody can stop us. The BJP committed to change in West Bengal. The 'yatras' have not been cancelled, just postponed," Shah said at a press conference.

Mounting a scathing attack against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, he also alleged that the state leads in the number of political killings in the country.

"The entire West Bengal administration is working for the ruling TMC," he added.