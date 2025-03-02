HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No skin diseases reported after taking dip at Kumbh: UP deputy CM

No skin diseases reported after taking dip at Kumbh: UP deputy CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 02, 2025
March 02, 2025 10:09 IST

Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday asserted that not a single person had reported skin diseases after taking a dip in the holy Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh'. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pathak made these remarks while inaugurating a private event in Lucknow, addressing concerns about the purity of river water in the Sangam raised by Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, who claimed that several pilgrims had fallen ill after bathing in the Sangam.

In response, Pathak praised the meticulous cleanliness efforts at the Kumbh, stating, "Despite the immense number of pilgrims, no cases of skin diseases were reported," as per a press statement.

 

He emphasised the purity of the Ganga and the success of sanitation measures implemented during the event.

The deputy chief minister also underscored the cultural significance of the Maha Kumbh, calling it "a global symbol of India and Indianness." He pointed out that the festival united people from all walks of life, from affluent industrialists to villagers, with no distinction of wealth or caste.

Pathak further reflected on the historical challenges faced by India's cultural heritage, noting the numerous attempts to destroy it -- ranging from attacks on ancient centres of learning like Takshila and Nalanda to invasions by the Mughals and the British..

Despite these efforts, he said, India's culture has remained resilient and continues to inspire the world.

"In our culture, man is considered superior, and even animals and trees are regarded as part of our family. The entire creation is our family, and this is the essence of Sanatan," Pathak concluded.

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, concluded on February 26.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
