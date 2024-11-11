News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » No religion promotes pollution: SC on cracker ban

No religion promotes pollution: SC on cracker ban

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 11, 2024 16:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Calling it a mere "eyewash", the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Delhi police for failing to comprehensively implement the firecracker ban in the national capital and only seizing raw materials.

IMAGE: A view of India Gate covered with thin layer of smog, in New Delhi. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih therefore directed the Delhi police commissioner to immediately inform all the stakeholders concerned about the ban order and ensure no sale and manufacture of crackers.

"We direct Delhi police commissioner to form a special cell to ensure effective implementation of the ban on fire crackers. We direct Delhi police commissioner to file a personal affidavit putting on record the steps taken by them to enforce ban," it said.

 

The top court wondered why the Delhi government delayed imposition of the ban on fire crackers till October 14, when the order of ban was issued.

"The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion promotes any activity that promotes pollution or compromises with health of the people," remarked the bench.

The top court further asked the Delhi government to decide before November 25 on a "perpetual" firecracker ban after consulting stakeholders.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Experts explain why Delhi cracker ban went up in smoke
Experts explain why Delhi cracker ban went up in smoke
People defy firecracker ban, Delhi air quality worsens
People defy firecracker ban, Delhi air quality worsens
Man killed, mob attacks family over bursting crackers
Man killed, mob attacks family over bursting crackers
Sensex, Nifty close flat amid unabated FII selling
Sensex, Nifty close flat amid unabated FII selling
Keep lotus in mind, but press clock on EVM: Pankaja
Keep lotus in mind, but press clock on EVM: Pankaja
Turn A Situationship Into A Relationship
Turn A Situationship Into A Relationship
Netanyahu admits role in Hezbollah pager attack
Netanyahu admits role in Hezbollah pager attack
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
What steps taken?: SC to Delhi govt on cracker ban
What steps taken?: SC to Delhi govt on cracker ban
Ban on barium firecrackers binds every state: SC
Ban on barium firecrackers binds every state: SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances